The EU has developed a mechanism for bypassing Hungaryʼs veto on the purchase of arms to Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets

The EU has developed a legal mechanism to bypass Hungaryʼs veto on arms purchases for Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell to the Financial Times (FT).

He noted that since Hungary abstained from the previous agreement on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets, it "should not be part of the decision on the use of this money."

The legal bypass, to be discussed by EU foreign ministers on Monday, will also be crucial to Ukraineʼs $50 billion loan by the end of the year.

According to the FTʼs sources, a legal bypass to use the EU funds is likely to be enough to guarantee the loan is paid.

However, Hungary can still block EU sanctions that freeze Russian assets. The freeze must be unanimously renewed every six months.

According to Borrell, Brussels offered Hungary an agreement where funds from Budapest will not be used to help Ukraine. However, Orbánʼs government rejected the proposal.