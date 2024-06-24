The Russians hit the civilian infrastructure of Odesa, there are casualties

On the morning of June 24, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa, and there were casualties.

This was written by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The fire is currently being extinguished. Medical assistance is provided to the injured.

Updated at 10:58 a.m.: According to Kiper, three people were injured in the attack — a 19-year-old boy and two men, ages 50 and 58. The police emphasized that there were no casualties.

The patrol police of Odesa published a photo from the scene of the attack, which shows a column of smoke.

The air alert in Odesa and the region lasted from 07:49 to 08:15. The Air Force warned of missiles headed for Odesa.