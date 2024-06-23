The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the loss of another 1,270 Russian soldiers. 61 artillery systems were destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 22 hours (June 22), Russian troops lost approximately 1,270 servicemen (killed and wounded), 10 tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 61 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, two air defense systems, 44 units of auto equipment and eight units of special equipment, as well as more than 50 drones of various levels.

