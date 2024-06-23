The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the loss of another 1,270 Russian soldiers. 61 artillery systems were destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 22 hours (June 22), Russian troops lost approximately 1,270 servicemen (killed and wounded), 10 tanks, 15 armored vehicles and 61 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, two air defense systems, 44 units of auto equipment and eight units of special equipment, as well as more than 50 drones of various levels.
The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:
- Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.
- On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.