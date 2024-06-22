Russia withdraws some units from Vovchansk due to loss of combat capability

Russia partially withdraws some units from near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast due to loss of combat capability.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, said this.

Subdivisions near Lyptsi and Tykhi are being taken out for additional staffing. In this direction, the Russians did not conduct active hostilities last day and this morning.

"The defense forces defeated them quite successfully," Voloshyn emphasized.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers continue to attack with guided aerial bombs and unguided missiles both the border of Kharkiv Region and the settlements a little further from this zone.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day on June 22, the Russians have launched seven strikes with fourteen anti-aircraft missiles at the settlement of Liptsi, and another anti-aircraft missile was launched at Vovchansk.