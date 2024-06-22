In Romania, a bus with 50 Ukrainians got into an accident

On the morning of June 22 in Romania, on the DN2-E85 route, near the town of Pufesti in the Vranc County, a road accident involving a bus with Ukrainians took place. This is reported by Romania TV.

There were 59 passengers in the cabin, including 50 Ukrainians, Suspilne reports.

As the bus passenger Oksana Voloshchuk said, the bus overturned at five oʼclock in the morning. According to her, the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

"He fell asleep at the wheel. Because when everyone fell and screamed, and then started to climb out through the front window, he said: "Well, yes, yes, I fell asleep, girls, I fell asleep, Iʼm sorry, I fell asleep," Oksana recalls.

Consular assistance was provided to the injured citizens of Ukraine. So far, everyone has continued their journey by other means of transport.