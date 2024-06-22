The government approved the supervisory board of “Energoatom”

The supervisory board of NAEK Energoatom includes five members — three independent and two from the state.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Independent members of the Supervisory Board became:

one of the leaders of the British nuclear industry, Timothy John Stone;

former Westinghouse top manager Michael Elliott Kirst;

Former Minister of Energy of Lithuania Jarek Neverovych.

At the request of the Ministry of Energy, the nomination committee approved Vitalii Petruk and Timofii Mylovanov as representatives of the state.

Members of the supervisory board will manage the company, as well as monitor and regulate the activities of its executive body.