The Prosecutor General did not suspend Verbytsky, but transferred his duties to other deputies

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin temporarily transferred the duties of his deputy Dmytro Verbytsky to other deputies. At the same time, Verbytsky was not suspended.

The document was published on the official website of the prosecutorʼs office and in social networks.

The day before, on the air of the national telethon, Kostin said that during the official investigation, he could not suspend Verbytsky from his duties, because it was "not provided for by law."

In an interview with "Ukrainian News" on June 20, Dmytro Verbytsky said that he had asked the Prosecutor General to redistribute all his duties among other deputies during the official investigation.