The Prosecutor General did not suspend Verbytsky, but transferred his duties to other deputies

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin temporarily transferred the duties of his deputy Dmytro Verbytsky to other deputies. At the same time, Verbytsky was not suspended.
The document was published on the official website of the prosecutorʼs office and in social networks.
The day before, on the air of the national telethon, Kostin said that during the official investigation, he could not suspend Verbytsky from his duties, because it was "not provided for by law."
In an interview with "Ukrainian News" on June 20, Dmytro Verbytsky said that he had asked the Prosecutor General to redistribute all his duties among other deputies during the official investigation.
- On May 7, Schemes (a Radio Liberty project) published an investigation that Verbytsky lives in an estate in the elite cottage town of Konyk in Kyiv, which his nephew purchased on behalf of an Odesa businessman for over 2 million hryvnias, which, as indicated journalists, six times less than its market value. And on June 10, the second part of the Schemes investigation was released, in which it is said that Verbytskyʼs girlfriend became the owner of elite property worth at least 52 million hryvnias in six months.
- Verbytsky himself assures that his girlfriend had property and funds long before the beginning of their relationship. He believes that the purpose of the investigation is to put pressure on the prosecutorʼs office.