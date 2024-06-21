Zelensky appointed a new head of the State Security Department

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksiy Morozov as the new head of the State Security Department.
This is stated in Decree No. 361/2024 on the website of the Office of the President.
There is no information about Morozov in open sources.
- On May 9, Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhiy Rudy from the position of head of the Office. He worked as the head of the Department of State Security of Ukraine since 2019. Before his release, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had warned of plans by the FSB of the Russian Federation to eliminate Volodymyr Zelensky and other representatives of the stateʼs top military and political leadership. Then two Department of State Security of Ukraine colonels were detained, who, according to the investigators, passed secret information to the Russians.