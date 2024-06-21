Ex-General of the SBU Naumov was informed about the suspicion of forging documents for the Serbian court

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the former head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU. He organized the forgery of official documents to avoid criminal liability in Serbia.

This was reported to the SBI.

The law enforcement officers do not name the suspect, however, it follows from the case files that he is Andrii Naumov, who headed the Main Directorate of Internal Security from 2019 to 2021.

According to the SBI, on June 7, 2022, Naumov tried to leave Serbia for North Macedonia through the Preševo border crossing, hiding property and money from customs officers. He was driving a BMW X6 PMV, which formally belongs to his wife.

€592 990, $120 102 and two emeralds were found on him — all of this he acquired illegally while working as a director of the State Enterprise "Center for Organizational, Technical and Information Support of the Management of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone" and in the Security Service of Ukraine.

He was detained by Serbian law enforcement officers because he violated the provisions of Articles 86 and 12 of the Serbian Law "On Prevention of Money Laundering" and "On Customs Affairs".

In order to avoid responsibility, the former law enforcement officer decided to forge official documents about the alleged legal origin of funds and property. He organized, in particular, the forgery of a loan agreement and an act of providing funds, which his father allegedly concluded with another person.

Naumov handed over the fake documents to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Department of the High Court in the Serbian city of Nis. However, together with Serbian law enforcement officers, Ukrainian investigators proved the fact of forgery of these documents and handed them over to the Serbian court.

Andrii Naumov was informed of the suspicion of organizing forgery of official documents that grant rights or exempt from duties in order to use them (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this, he can face up to five years in prison.

History of Naumov

Andrii Naumov started working at the SBU in 2019. Until July 2021, he held the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.

Naumov was a figure in the case of an attempt, which, according to investigators, was prepared for him by the former first deputy head of the SBU, Dmytro Neskoromny. This case became known in January 2021. Yuriy Rasyuk, an employee of the "Alfa" special unit, was detained on suspicion of preparing the murder, he made a deal with the investigation and received a suspended sentence. Neskomnyi, according to the case file, acted "out of motives of personal revenge" — he is still being sought.

On the night of February 24, 2022, a few hours before the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, Naumov left Ukraine. After that, Schemes wrote that the State Bureau of Investigation had started criminal proceedings under the article "treason".

On April 1, 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stripped Naumov of the rank of general, because he violated the military oath. On June 18, 2022, the SBI stated that Naumov may be involved in the transfer of secret documentation about the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to the special services of the Russian Federation.

In Ukraine, Naumov was informed of three suspicions: illegal enrichment, misappropriation of property due to abuse of official position, and fraud, which caused losses to the state of more than 3.2 million hryvnias. He was not charged with treason.

In early June 2022, Naumov was detained on the territory of Serbia together with German citizen Aleksandar Akst, who was found with hundreds of thousands of euros. Serbian police announced that the money and diamonds found during the search of the car "probably come from criminal activities." Naumov was tried. Ukraine refused to extradite him. Now he is waiting for the final sentence of the Serbian court.