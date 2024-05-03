Ex-general of SBU Naumov was informed about the suspicion of illegal enrichment

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code) to Andriy Naumov, the former head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

This is reported by SBI and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, Naumov acquired property and money worth 32.7 million hryvnias while working in SBU. He became the owner of a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 car worth almost 2.3 million hryvnias (registered to his wifeʼs father), a BMW X6 xDrive40d car worth €116 thousand (registered to his wife), and also bought two emeralds worth more than €6 500 each. He also has €593 thousand and more than $120 thousand.

For this he faces up to 10 years in prison.

SBI reminds that Naumov was previously informed of suspicion of misappropriation, embezzlement of property and abuse of power or official position (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code). Also, SBI employees informed him of the suspicion of fraudulent acquisition of over 3.2 million hryvnias during his tenure as head of a state-owned enterprise in 2019-2021. Naumov is wanted internationally.

History of Naumov

Andriy Naumov started working at SBU in 2019. Until July 2021, he held the position of head of the Department of Internal Security.

Naumov was involved in the assassination attempt, which, according to investigators, was being prepared for him by the former first deputy head of SBU Dmytro Neskoromny. This case became known in January 2021. Yuriy Rasyuk, an employee of the "Alfa" special unit, was detained on suspicion of preparing the murder, he made a deal with the investigation and received a suspended sentence. Neskomny, according to the case file, acted "out of motives of personal revenge" — he is still wanted.

On the night of February 24, 2022, a few hours before the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, Naumov left Ukraine. After that, Schemes wrote that the State Bureau of Investigation had started criminal proceedings under the article "treason".

On April 1, 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stripped Naumov of the rank of general because he violated the military oath. On June 18, 2022, SBI stated that Naumov may be involved in the transfer of secret documentation about the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to the special services of the Russian Federation.

In Ukraine, Naumov was informed of two suspicions — of misappropriation of property due to abuse of official position and of fraud, which caused losses to the state of more than 3.2 million hryvnias. He was not charged with treason.

In early June 2022, Naumov was detained on the territory of Serbia together with German citizen Aleksandar Akst, who was found with hundreds of thousands of euros. Serbian police announced that the money and diamonds found during the search of the car "probably come from criminal activities." Naumov was tried. Ukraine refused to extradite him. Now he is waiting for the final sentence of the Serbian court.