The police detained a deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council — he is suspected of demanding bribes for postponing mobilization

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained a deputy of the Uzhhorod City Council. He is suspected of demanding bribes for postponement of mobilization.

This was reported by the SBU.

The suspect is a member of the management team of the local department of social policy. According to the version of the investigation, the official demanded money from conscripts applying for a postponement of the draft due to family circumstances.

The SBU claims that the suspect, for various bribes, guaranteed an "accelerated" procedure for obtaining certificates confirming the fact of caring for persons with disabilities. The law enforcement officers arrested the deputy red-handed while receiving a bribe.

Investigations are ongoing. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.