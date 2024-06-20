Air defense modernization, service center and joint development of drones. Ukrainian companies signed seven agreements with European companies

One of the largest exhibitions of the defense industry, Eurosatory, is underway in Paris. It was also attended by Ukrainian state and private companies, which presented their own developments there, as well as signed partnership agreements.

This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

In particular, “Ukroboronprom” companies signed five documents with European companies. Two of them are with the French company “Thales”.

The first agreement is a memorandum on the creation of a joint venture in Ukraine that will repair and modernize equipment for electronic warfare, communications, air defense systems, and radars.

The second concerns the intention of the French side to create a service center in Ukraine that will service and test means of radio-electronic warfare and radars.

In addition, the Ukrainian side agreed with the “Hexadron” company on the joint production of an unmanned aircraft complex.

The Ukrainian side also signed an agreement with the technology company Exail on cooperation — they plan to install and test navigation systems on Ukrainian-made radars.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Arquus, a French company specializing in military vehicles. This document concerns maintenance and modernization of armored vehicles.

The French association GICAT signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the "Technological Forces of Ukraine" association, and one of the private drone developers agreed on the joint development of drones with the French industrial group Thales, which specializes in aviation, defense, security and ground transport.

"Ukrainian and European defense industry have something to share with each other. We count on long-term and fruitful cooperation, which will increase the defense capability not only of Ukraine, but also of the entire European Union, which we will eventually become a part of," said the Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin.