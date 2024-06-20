The President of Romania will not compete for the post of NATO Secretary General. Dutch Prime Minister Rutte remained the only candidate

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has officially announced that he is withdrawing from the race for the post of NATO Secretary General.

This was reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi 24.

During a meeting of the countryʼs Supreme National Security Council, Iohannis announced that he informed his NATO allies late last week that he was withdrawing his candidacy. The Romanian side supported the candidacy of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of Secretary General. Rutte remained the only candidate and has already secured the support of the leaders of all NATO countries.