A 60-year-old woman who was wanted for desecrating the graves of Juice, Da Vinci and Petrychenko was arrested in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers started an investigation due to vandalism at the graves of soldiers Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov and Pavlo Petrychenko.

The Prosecutorʼs Office of Kyiv writes about this.

Criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 297 of the Criminal Code — desecration of a grave. The sanction of the article provides up to 5 years of imprisonment.

The law enforcement officers established that the graves were damaged by an unknown woman in the morning of June 20. She tore down commemorative plaques, broke lamps and defaced the national flag of Ukraine.

At 14:05, the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office announced the arrest of a 60-year-old suspect and published her photo. Law enforcement officers are currently working with the woman. The prosecutorʼs office does not provide other details.