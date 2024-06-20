As a result of the night attack by the Russians, seven energy workers were injured

On the night of June 20, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian energy system with missiles and drones for the seventh time since March 22. As a result of the strikes, power plants were damaged in four regions. Seven energy workers were injured at two energy facilities. Now they are in the hospital with injuries of varying degrees of severity, one is in serious condition.

This is reported by "Ukrenergo".

As a result of the Russian attack, equipment at energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions was damaged. There is also damage to “Oblenergo” networks in Kyiv region.

Due to weather conditions, there is no light in the morning in two settlements of the Chernihiv region. For other reasons, another 488 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities, there are new blackouts in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Currently, energy experts are inspecting the damage at the power plants, which were targeted by the Russians at night, and where it is now safe, they are carrying out emergency restoration work. Electricity has already been returned to the residents of Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia. They are also currently working on this in the Kyiv region.

As the company clarified, from 11:00 a.m. restrictions on electricity consumption were increased, they will be in effect throughout Ukraine until 00:00 a.m. You can find out exactly how this will affect the outage schedules in one or another region on the official websites of Oblenergo and their pages on social networks.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that the main reason for restrictions on electricity for the population and industry are the consequences of the last seven Russian attacks on Ukrainian power plants. Due to extensive damage, they are unable to produce as much electricity as before these attacks.

In order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, electricity is imported from Europe, and European countries also provide emergency aid to Ukraine. However, due to the scale of the damage, this is not enough for the population and businesses to always have light, “Ukrenergo” notes.

During the day, Ukraine imported a total of 27 573 megawatt-hours from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1.7 thousand MW. At the same time, the export of electricity from Ukraine does not take place and is not expected, “Ukrenergo” notes.