The Russians massively attacked the Ukrainian energy industry. Air defense shot down 5 missiles and 27 drones

On the night of June 20, the Russians hit Ukraine with 9 missiles of various types and 27 attack UAVs.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

In particular, Ukraine was attacked by:

4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area — airspace over the Caspian Sea);

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation);

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of Azov);

27 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (launch area — Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Objects of critical infrastructure were under attack. The main direction is the east of Ukraine, in particular Dnipropetrovsk region.

Air defense forces shot down 32 air targets: 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, one Kh-59 guided air missile and 27 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Air defense forces worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

Ukrenergo stated that as a result of the attack, equipment at energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kyiv regions was damaged.

In addition, DTEK announced an attack on one of their thermal power plants. As a result of the impact, three energy workers were injured, and the equipment of the station was seriously damaged.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration also announced three victims in the Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts. Most likely, we are talking about the same energy workers, because the Kryvorizka TPP is located in the region.

In the Kyiv region, debris damaged the power lines and equipment of one of the enterprises.