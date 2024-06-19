Construction of the first underground school began in Zaporizhzhia

Construction of the regionʼs first underground school has begun in the Zaporizhzhia region. It will become part of the well-known "Sichov Collegium" — one of the best educational institutions in the region. In total, five such schools will be built in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported in the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration.

"The construction of underground schools has already begun at five locations in the Zaporizhzhia region. Our global goal is for 50,000 students in the region to be able to participate in the offline educational process in the new academic year," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

According to him, attention will be paid not only to safety, but also to the design of the future school.

"It should be interactive so that children want to come here," Fedorov added.

Construction work started a week and a half ago. According to Maksym Gaidai, the chief engineer of the contracting company, the builders are currently digging a pit 6.5 meters deep, and then they will fill the lower slab.

Valentina Yershova, the director of the "Sichov Collegium", said that almost 400 students study at her educational institution, and about half of them are currently studying remotely. Instead, the underground school will allow children to return to offline learning.

It is planned that it will open its doors to students already this school year, and training will be conducted in two shifts.