The court banned the activities of the “Nash Kray” party. The property will be transferred to the state

In Ukraine, the activity of the political party "Nash Kray" was banned. The panel of judges satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice.

This was announced by the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal in Lviv.

Property, funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary centers and other structural entities became the property of the state.

The party can still appeal the decision — then the case will be considered by the panel of the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court. After that, the ban cannot be appealed.

Three party representatives were elected to the Verkhovna Rada in 2019 — Anton Kisse, Valery Davydenko (died in 2020) and Serhiy Shakhov (wanted by the Anti-Corruption Court since 2023).

During the local elections in 2020, ex-National Deputy Andriy Derkach, who is suspected of treason and illegal enrichment, was also elected to the Sumy Regional Council from the party.

In particular, Serhii Khortiv, the former mayor of Rubizhny, who sided with the occupiers, was a representative of "Our Land".

The Ministry of Justice clarified that the ban was issued on the basis of documents of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding evidence of subversive activity by party members.