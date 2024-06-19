“Ukrzaliznytsia” appoints additional trains to Odesa

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) appoints additional trains to Odesa from Lviv and Kyiv due to increased demand during the summer season.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

An additional train No. 115 Kyiv — Odesa was scheduled from the capital on June 22 and 23. It will depart from Kyiv at 08:26 and arrive in Odesa at 18:22, and in the return direction from Odesa will depart at 10:14 and arrive in the capital at 19:48.

Another additional train — No. 168/167 Lviv — Odesa was scheduled for June 30. It will depart from Lviv at 07:23 and arrive in Odesa at 18:19. The train will depart from Odesa on the same date at 08:03 and arrive in Lviv at 18:40.

Tickets are available in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, on the website, in the chat-bot and at the station ticket offices.