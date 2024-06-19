Components for military equipment worth more than 13 million hryvnias were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police handed over 3 500 components for military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were seized from underground warehouses in the Kyiv region. Their value is estimated at 13.3 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the SBU and the National Police.

Itʼs about more than 3 500 components for air defense anti-aircraft missile systems and artillery systems, as well as for armored vehicle engines, surveillance devices and sights. The warehouses belonged to the top management of a local company that trades specialized equipment for missile and artillery weapons and armored vehicles.

According to the investigation, the suspects planned to sell the components as unaccounted for products without entering data into the reports. In August 2023, law enforcement officers exposed the same persons involved in an attempt to sell 80 tank engines to the Armed Forces at three times the inflated cost.

The law enforcement officers opened a case on the fact of misappropriation and embezzlement of property by abuse of official position. Representatives of the local company who planned to sell the equipment face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. And all the military ammunition was transferred by the law enforcement officers to the needs of the Defense Forces.