At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 10 Shahed drones launched by the Russians

On the night of June 18, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ten Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region.

This was written by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force shot down all the drones in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said that as a result of the night attack, three private houses and two cars were damaged. A fire also broke out, which was promptly extinguished.