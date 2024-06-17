The national team of Ukraine lost to Romania in the first match at Euro-2024

On June 17, the national football team of Ukraine lost to Romania in the first match of the group stage. The game ended with a score of 3:0.

Goals: Stanchu, 30, R. Marin, 53, Dregush, 57

In the first half, in the 29th minute, midfielder Nikolaye Stancu scored a goal into the far upper corner of the goal and opened the scoring. By the end of the half, Serhii Rebrovʼs wards could not equalize the score.

In the 53rd minute, during a counterattack, the ball passed to midfielder Razvan Marin, who punched it from a long distance straight into the goal — 0:2. Just four minutes after that, Dregush blocked Mannʼs cross after taking a corner — 0:3.

This match is the first official meeting between Ukraine and Romania. Before that, the teams played six times, but all games were friendlies. A slight advantage according to the results of these meetings is on the side of Romania (three victories against two in Ukraine; once again the teams played in a draw).

The 2024 European Championship is the sixth for Romania and the fourth for Ukraine. In the qualifying tournament, the Romanian national team took first place in Group I, ahead of the national teams of Switzerland, Israel, Belarus, Kosovo and Andorra. Ukraine took third place, ahead of the England team, which is considered one of the main contenders for victory, and the Italian team, and ahead of North Macedonia and Malta.