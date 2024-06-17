Russians attacked Poltava region, 12 people were injured

On the afternoon of June 17, Russian troops attacked the civil infrastructure of the Poltava region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin.

According to him, 9 people were injured as a result of the attack, but there were no fatalities. Several high-rise buildings were damaged.

Pronin also noted that there may be people under the rubble of the building.

Updated at 3:40 p.m. The head of the Regional Military Administration reported that the power line was damaged due to the attack. 53 thousand household and 2.4 thousand legal consumers were cut off.

Updated at 4:40 p.m. The number of victims increased to 12, including two children. Three people were hospitalized.