The state issues grants worth 500 000 hryvnias to the residents of the Kharkiv region for the development of their own business

Residents of the Kharkiv region can receive half a million hryvnia grants for their own business as part of the "eRobota" project.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Business creates jobs, supports the economy and ensures normality of life. Therefore, the state also creates favorable conditions for entrepreneurs — the government increases the amount of ʼOwn businessʼ grants so that even more Ukrainians start and develop businesses," Fedorov noted.

According to him, residents of Kharkiv and the region can now receive up to 500 000 hryvnias for the development of their own business. This is twice as much as before.

The size of the minimum grant has not changed — 50 000.

"Apply to the grant program, even if you are already an private enterpreneur or have your own LLC. The State Employment Service will consider your application, and the result will be sent to ʼDiiaʼ. The grant can be spent on equipment, raw materials, land lease, premises, equipment and marketing. There is a class guide with all the information about the program," the minister added.