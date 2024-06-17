The Presidentʼs Office is checking whether Iraq and Jordan really withdrew their signatures under the communique of the Peace Summit

The information that Iraq and Jordan allegedly withdrew their signatures under the joint communiqué at the Peace Summit is being verified, as these countries were shown as signatories to the document during the international conference.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz told about this on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the Ukrainian side will contact Switzerland today to clarify the list of signatories. The advisor emphasized that the communique remains open for countries to join.

"Today we will contact our colleagues from Bern, once again discuss the entire list of countries that have joined. I was personally present when the results for joining the communique were announced, and these countries were listed on the final scoreboard in the hall where the plenary session was held. Therefore, we are not in a hurry to make any conclusions about which countries have seceded or joined. The Communiqué remains open for any countries to join, and we expect that the number of its participants will only grow," said the adviser to the OP chairman.

At the same time, among the countries participating in the Peace Summit, there were those who immediately informed Ukraine and Switzerland, as organizers of the Summit, that they were not ready to join any document, regardless of its content.

According to the advisor to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, this is probably related to the specifics of certain political processes within these countries. Some countries were directly pressured both to participate in the summit and to join the final document. Bevs especially emphasizes the importance of joining the G20 countries to the peace process.

"I am sure that some countries that were present and did not join the communique will join later. Even those who were not there will be able to join. Of course, it would be important for us that the G20 countries, which have not joined the communique today, join the peace process. And the fact that they did not join the communique today does not mean that they will not be members, participants of the peace process in the future," Oleksandr Bevs said.

Earlier it was reported that Iraq and Jordan disappeared from the list of signatories of the Bürgenstock Communiqué.

At the same time, Slovakia and Hungary are among the signatory countries, which often express an opinion different from the common opinion of the EU members during the adoption of EU decisions on Ukrainian issues.

But Saudi Arabia, whose leading diplomat urged the parties to "difficult compromises", is not among the signatories. The communiqué was also not signed by Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was signed with three main points: