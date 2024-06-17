In Romania, a bus with 57 Ukrainians got into an accident. Most of the passengers are children

On the night of June 17, an accident occurred between a truck and a bus carrying 57 Ukrainian citizens (including 42 minor passengers) in the Romanian county of Constanta. Four people were sent to the hospital.

The Romanian publication Digi24 writes about it.

The accident occurred at a railway crossing between the villages of Tariverde and Baya. There were 57 Ukrainians on the bus, 15 of them were adults, and 42 were minors. The publication Digi24 writes that two adults and 13 children were injured in the accident. Now four people have been sent to the hospital — two adults and two children.

Several fire brigades and ambulances arrived at the scene. The authorities of Constanta introduced the "Red Plan" — an action protocol for emergency services, which is activated in case of major accidents or disasters. Traffic was blocked in both directions.

Ukrainian diplomats have not yet commented on the accident.