On the morning of June 17, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the village of Osokorivka (Kherson region). A 50-year-old man died.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, at the time of the attack, the deceased was in a car and was leaving his own yard. The prosecutorʼs office opened a case based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.