The next Peace Summit may be held before the US presidential elections

The second Ukrainian Peace Summit can be held before the presidential elections in the USA in November.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, Radio Svoboda reports.

Elections in the USA are scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Specific terms of the second summit were not named. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that preparation should take "months, not years."

"We already have countries that have expressed interest in hosting the second Peace Summit, and we have started negotiations with them," the president emphasized.

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine, on June 15 it opened in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating. China refused to send a representative to the meeting.

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland , a declaration with three main points was signed: