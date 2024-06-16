Mexico will resume the work of the embassy in Ukraine, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced after a meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Alicia Barcena.

Kuleba noted that he and Barsena held a "constructive and substantive meeting."

"I am grateful to Mexico for participating in the Peace Summit and reaffirming its commitment to peace based on the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law. We also discussed ways of developing our bilateral cooperation. In this regard, I welcome Mexicoʼs decision to restore its embassy in Ukraine," the minister wrote.