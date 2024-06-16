Ukraine and Palau established diplomatic relations

On the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr.

In the presence of the leaders of the countries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and the Director of the Internal Affairs Bureau of the Republic of Palau, Yunis Akivo, signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the states.

The meeting of the presidents was the first contact at the highest level between Ukraine and Palau.

Zelensky thanked Surangel Vipps Jr. for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and invited Palau to join the implementation of the "Environmental Security" clause of the Peace Formula.

"It is very important that you found the opportunity to come to the Peace Summit. Thank you for your clear position. The issues discussed at the summit are important not only for Europe, but also for the whole world," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

The President of Ukraine spoke about the threats to the environment caused by the Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and noted that the occupiers store weapons and explosives on the territory of the power plant, and also force Ukrainian personnel to work.