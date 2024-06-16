Reuters published the draft declaration, which was worked out on the first day of the Peace Summit

All Ukrainian prisoners of war must be released, and children deported from Ukraine must return home. Such requirements are contained in the draft final declaration of the Peace Summit, developed on the first day of its work.

The draft declaration is available to the Reuters agency.

The document places responsibility on Russia for the war in Ukraine, which has caused great human suffering and destruction. The project also contains a call to Russia to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a demand to hand over control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to Kyiv and to open access to ports in the Black and Azov seas.