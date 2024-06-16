General Staff: Last day, Russia lost another 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded

Over the past day, on June 15, the Defense Forces killed or wounded another 1,160 Russian soldiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost about 526,310 soldiers killed and wounded, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, during the day, the Defense Forces destroyed:

tanks — 7,956;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,269 (+6);

artillery systems — 13,913 (+58);

rocket salvo fire systems — 1,104 (+1);

air defense means — 853;

airplanes — 359;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,159 (+11);

cruise missiles — 2296 (+3);

ships/boats — 28;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,967 (+56);

special equipment — 2,325 (+3).

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.