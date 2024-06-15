Those countries that did not come to Switzerland will be able to sign the communiqué of the Peace Summit

The Communiqué of the Global Peace Summit will be open for signature even to those countries that did not come to the peace conference.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak on the air of the national telethon.

"Clear position regarding the communiqué. It is there, it is shared among the participants, and we expect most countries to join it. The communique will be open for countries that did not make it to this summit to join it," he said.

Russia was not invited to the summit, and China refused to participate — this decision was criticized by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The delegations of Mexico and Saudi Arabia will not come from the G20 countries to the summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky has already met with the presidents of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and Chile Gabriel Borych, with the Ecumenical Patriarch, as well as with the Vice President of the USA Kamala Harris.