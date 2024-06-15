Russia will receive an action plan based on the results of the first Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the action plan agreed at the Peace Summit will be brought to the representatives of the Russian Federation so that the real end of the war can be recorded at the second Summit.
He stated this in a speech at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
"Now there is no Russia here. Why? Because if Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war. We must decide together what just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is our foundation. And then, when the plan of action is on the table, agreed upon by all and transparent to the peoples, then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, so that at the second Peace Summit we can record the real end of the war," Zelensky said.
According to him, the countries present at the summit should decide together what "just peace for the world and how to achieve it" means.
- On June 15-16, a peace summit will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, where three points of the peace formula will be discussed: nuclear security, food security, and the release of prisoners of war and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. As noted in the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyiv insisted that the aggressor country Russia should not be present at the first summit. It is known that 57 heads of states and governments from around the world are present at the Summit.