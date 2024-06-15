Russia will receive an action plan based on the results of the first Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the action plan agreed at the Peace Summit will be brought to the representatives of the Russian Federation so that the real end of the war can be recorded at the second Summit.

He stated this in a speech at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Now there is no Russia here. Why? Because if Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war. We must decide together what just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is our foundation. And then, when the plan of action is on the table, agreed upon by all and transparent to the peoples, then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, so that at the second Peace Summit we can record the real end of the war," Zelensky said.

According to him, the countries present at the summit should decide together what "just peace for the world and how to achieve it" means.