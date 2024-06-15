The EU, through Germany, did not approve the 14th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union could not agree on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia due to the fact that Germany was not satisfied with the clause on the responsibility of European companies for violating sanctions restrictions.

This is reported by DW and Reuters with reference to European diplomats.

Official representatives of 27 EU countries discussed the new package of sanctions against Russia for more than a month. It includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas shipments and a plan to hold EU operators accountable for sanctions violations by their subsidiaries and partners in third countries. Germany objected.

Berlin wants to limit or completely abolish the clause on the liability of European companies for violating sanctions on certain goods, because it would negatively affect the German industry.

The next discussion of the sanctions package is scheduled for June 19.