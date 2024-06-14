Air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 31 aerial targets during the night

On the night of June 14, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using various types of missiles, as well as attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed 24 out of 31 air targets.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

This is what the Russians launched in Ukraine:

ten Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov region of Russia;

three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation;

one Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from the airspace of the Tambov region of Russia;

17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the Russian Yeisk.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat in Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions, the Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and all 17 attack drones.

To repulse the air attack, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.