The SBU exposed a collaborator from Kupyansk — after deoccupation, she got a job as a teacher in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects of collaboration a resident of Kupyansk, who after the de-occupation of the city, got a job as a school teacher in Kyiv.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, the woman headed the Center for Professional Development of Pedagogical Workers of the Kupyansk City Council before the start of the full-scale invasion, and during the occupation she switched to the side of Russia. She remained at her post and was engaged in the development of Kremlin "methodics" for local school teachers.

In the training manuals, the defendant demanded that teachers switch to Russian education standards, and described in detail the Russian falsified version of the history of the formation of Ukrainian statehood.

The pamphlets also discussed how to properly justify the Russian full-scale invasion and the Russiansʼ war crimes.

The woman met with the so-called first deputy minister of education of the part of Luhansk region controlled by pro-Russian militants. This event was covered by pro-Kremlin media.

As soon as the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Kupyansk, the woman moved to Kyiv, obtained the status of an internally displaced person and got a job as a computer science teacher at one of the schools of the Dniprovsky district.

The SBU is investigating her possible involvement in the spread of Russian propaganda among schoolchildren in Kyiv.

The woman faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.