Ukraine will receive more than $1 billion to support the energy sector

Ukraine will receive more than $1 billion in energy sector support from G7+ partners.

This was reported in the Ministry of Energy.

This amount includes new grant contributions to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, new funding from the US to support the energy sector, additional funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and an additional grant from the World Bank and donations in the form of humanitarian aid from EU member states.

Ukrainian partners determined that after Russiaʼs renewed massive attacks on critical energy infrastructure from March 2024, Ukraine lost about 9 GW of power generation capacity.

The meeting of representatives of Ukraine and G7+ partners took place during the International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine 2024 in Berlin. The G7+ Coordination Group on providing assistance to the energy sector of Ukraine met there, which was attended by representatives of 25 countries, institutions and organizations.