Polish Foreign Ministry: Russia keeps 100 nuclear warheads in the Kaliningrad region

Russia maintains about 100 tactical nuclear warheads in the Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland and Lithuania.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorskyi informed about this in Berlin during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to him, an attack by the Russian Federation on the European Union is not something unrealistic, so the allies should be ready. In addition, he mentioned that Belarus, which is close to the Russian Federation, is located next to Poland and emphasized that some Russian missiles that attack Ukraine cross the border of Poland.