Polish Foreign Ministry: Russia keeps 100 nuclear warheads in the Kaliningrad region

Russia maintains about 100 tactical nuclear warheads in the Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland and Lithuania.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslav Sikorskyi informed about this in Berlin during the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to him, an attack by the Russian Federation on the European Union is not something unrealistic, so the allies should be ready. In addition, he mentioned that Belarus, which is close to the Russian Federation, is located next to Poland and emphasized that some Russian missiles that attack Ukraine cross the border of Poland.
- According to a 2023 report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), there are 12 512 nuclear warheads in the world. Russia has 5 889 nuclear warheads, the US has 5 244, China has 410, France has 290, Britain has 225, and India, Pakistan and Israel have less than 170. North Korea, according to SIPRI, has up to 30. The number of warheads is growing.
- Russia and Belarus also claim that Moscow handed Minsk tactical nuclear weapons in 2023. According to CNN, American intelligence does not doubt the presence of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.