A jury found the son of US President Biden guilty of illegal possession of weapons

A jury in the US state of Delaware found Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, guilty of all three charges in the case of illegal possession of weapons.

This is reported by the BBC.

According to the investigation, Hunter Biden purchased a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018, which he kept for approximately 11 days.

The prosecutor alleges that during the gun purchase, the presidentʼs son lied in writing that he did not use any illegal drugs and was not addicted to them, despite the fact that at the time he was struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine.

In total, the jury found Biden Jr. guilty on three counts and now he faces up to 25 years in prison:

he provided false information when filling out a federal form when buying a gun, swearing that he did not use illegal drugs and was not addicted to them ( up to ten years in prison );

); he gave the same false testimony to the arms dealer in Wilmington, where he bought the revolver ( up to five years in prison );

); he illegally possessed a weapon while under the influence of drugs, which is a federal crime punishable by ten years in prison.

54-year-old Hunter Biden himself, as before, pleads not guilty. In the future, the court must set a date for the official sentencing. Usually the term is 120 days. It will be no later than a month before the US presidential election on November 5.

As noted earlier, Biden Jr. faces up to 25 years in prison. Although first-time offenders donʼt get anywhere near the maximum, itʼs unclear whether a judge will sentence him to prison time.