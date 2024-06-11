Military woman and activist Shura Ryazantseva died

Shura Ryazantseva, with a callsign "Yalta", died at the age of 40. The circumstances of her death are unknown.

This was reported by her sister Valeriia Ryazantseva.

Shura Ryazantseva was born in Crimea. During the Revolution of Dignity, she rescued wounded participants from Instytutska Street. Her story was included in the documentary "The Female Face of the Revolution".

Later, after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Shura tried to make her way to the peninsula, but was captured by the Russians at a checkpoint, where she stayed for five days.

Before the start of the full-scale invasion, she worked as a stylist and costume designer, in particular for the TV channels "Inter" and "Ukraine", "Studia Kvartal 95", the show "Orel and Reshka", as well as for Ukrainian stars such as Tina Karol, the band “OʼTorvald”, “Kozak System” and “Boombox”.

At the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Shura joined the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces. In an interview with the Censor.NET publication, she said that she "dreams of going to her native Crimea on a tank."

A week ago, on June 2, Shura Ryazantseva turned 40 years old. On the same day, she reported that she had recently joined a new military unit within the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine.