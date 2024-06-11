Zoo activists covered the first official portrait of King Charles III with stickers

Activists from the animal protection organization Animal Rising covered the first official portrait of King Charles III after the coronation with stickers to draw the monarchʼs attention to the suffering of animals on British farms.

The portrait of the king is currently on display at the Philip Mold Gallery in London. Two activists from Animal Rising covered Charles IIIʼs face with a sticker of the character Wallace from the cartoon “Wallace and Gromit”.

Animal Rising recently published a report claiming that 45 different farms in the UK that have been awarded the RSPCA seal of quality have mistreated animals. So activists call on the British monarch to suspend support for the organization.

They point out that King Charles is a big fan of the cartoon "Wallace and Gromit", so the stickers with the characters of the cartoon should catch his attention.

On the left is a portrait of King Charles III with stickers, on the right is the original portrait.

"While we hope His Majesty is amused by this, we urge him to think seriously about whether he wants to be associated with the suffering of animals on RSPCA-sanctioned farms," campaigners say.

The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation was unveiled in May, painted by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo. In the painting, the monarch is depicted with a sword and a butterfly on his shoulder, symbolizing metamorphosis and rebirth.