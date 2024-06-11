The head of the course of the Academy of Land Forces in Lviv is suspected of beating and humiliating cadets

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspect the head of the course of the National Academy of Ground Forces in Lviv of beating and humiliating cadets.

The SBI writes about this.

According to the investigation, the officer beat and humiliated cadets for more than a year on the territory of the academy in Lviv and in the barracks in one of the villages of the region. I did it in order to "teach" discipline and order.

The investigation documented that the head of the course beat four cadets on the head and in different parts of the body. For blows, he used not only his hands, but also the butt of a weapon and a belt. One of the cadets was forced by the suspect to eat cigarettes in front of the others because he was late to line up.

Before the officer was informed about the suspicion, he was transferred to another position in one of the military units in the Lviv region.

The figure faces up to 12 years in prison. The court chose a preventive measure for him — detention with the possibility of a bail of 908.4 thousand hryvnias.