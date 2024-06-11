President of the European Commission: Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for the start of negotiations on joining the EU

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that Ukraine has completed all steps to start negotiations on joining the European Union (EU).

She stated this at the opening of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.

According to her, Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions set for it by the European Union. And that is why the European Commission believes that EU member states should start accession negotiations with Ukraine by the end of June.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized Kyivʼs approval of the reform plan, which will allow it to receive financing under the Ukraine Facility (support from the EU for €50 billion).

The European Commission has already issued an official recommendation on the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union. And also prepared a negotiation framework for Ukraineʼs membership in the EU. Meanwhile, Belgium, which currently presides over the EU, has confirmed its intention to organize an intergovernmental conference with Ukraine in June. That is, the actual start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU should take place before the end of Belgiumʼs presidency of the bloc — from July 1, Hungary will take over.