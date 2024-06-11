In Zaporizhzhia, an unknown person shot a local official. The police are looking for the attacker

In Zaporizhzhia, an unknown person shot four times at a local official at the entrance of a multi-storey building in the morning — he died while receiving medical aid. They are looking for the attacker.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia police.

The police write that it happened around 07:55 in the center of Zaporizhzhia. The attacker shot the officer four times and fled, and the victim died. Investigators are investigating a deliberate murder.

According to Suspilne sources, Maksym Denshchik was shot — he held the position of director of the department of legal support of the Zaporizhzhia City Council. In May, he was temporarily suspended pending an official investigation.

In May, Denshchik complained on Facebook about the pressure from Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration — he allegedly offered Denshchik to resign of his own free will several times, but he refused. For this, Fedorov, according to Denshchik, threatened "retaliation by law enforcement agencies."

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov emphasized that "a high-profile murder in Zaporizhzhia has no right to remain unnoticed by the authorities or law enforcement officers." He did not name the deceased, but noted that the investigation is under his personal control.