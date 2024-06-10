Ukrainian Fashion Week returns to Kyiv. Since 2022, it has been held abroad

In the fall of 2024, Ukrainian Fashion Week SS25 will take place in Kyiv — after four seasons that took place on catwalks in London, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Lisbon, Berlin and other cities within the framework of the Support Ukrainian Fashion Initiative.

This is reported by Ukrainian Fashion Week.

The event will be held from September 1 to 4 in Kyiv.

"Our stability is a testament to the strength of the fashion industry, the solidarity and indomitable spirit of Ukrainian designers. We are firmly convinced that it is impossible to imagine the essence of Ukraine without the creativity of our designers. Our mission is to demonstrate our creative power and Ukrainian resilience to the world," says Iryna Danylevska, co-founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week.

Ukrainian Fashion Week will also continue to implement the International Seasons format within the Support Ukrainian Fashion Initiative and will present its collections in Berlin, Copenhagen, Budapest and other European fashion capitals.