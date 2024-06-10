The coordination headquarters will notify the families of prisoners and missing persons through “Diia”

From now on, the Coordination Headquarters will send notifications to relatives of prisoners and missing persons through “Diia”. This will be done to protect them from fakes.

The Ministry of Statistics and the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov write about this.

Russians often take advantage of the vulnerability of the families of prisoners of war, civilians held in semi-detention, and missing persons. Posing as representatives of the Coordinating Staff, they send messages demanding money in exchange for "release from captivity." Or they ask to go to a link, and then they steal a personʼs data.

To avoid this, all notifications from the office of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war will be in "Diia". Previously, families were informed via SMS, but now they will receive push notifications in “Diia”.

When a person disappears, his family leaves a statement in his personal account on the website of the Coordination Headquarters. “Diia” will receive notifications that the application has been confirmed, when information has been added to the case, and when the person has been released from captivity.

If a person was considered missing, and then confirmed information appeared that he was in captivity, then relatives will also receive a notification in "Diia".

Important: in order to receive such notifications, you need to log in to “Diia”, have a verified taxpayer card, and also have a personal account on the website of the Coordination Headquarters.