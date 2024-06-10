The Prime Minister of Belgium is resigning after the results of the parliamentary elections

Belgium is preparing for a new government after a general parliamentary election in which the governing coalition led by liberal Prime Minister AlexanderDe Croo lost its ability to form a majority. The prime minister is resigning.

The Guardian writes about it.

Alexander De Croo will remain interim prime minister until a new government coalition, which currently includes seven parties, is formed. He will submit his resignation to King Philippe of Belgium.

"We lost this election. I was the face of the campaign. This is not the result we were hoping for. I take full responsibility," the prime minister said.

The far-right Flemish Interest (VB) edged slightly ahead of the moderate New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) and the liberal Reform Movement (MR), while De Crooʼs party Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats (Open VLD) fell significantly.

The parties New Flemish Alliance and Flemish Interest, which pursue anti-migrant policies and want to divide Belgium, are not part of the current seven-party ruling coalition.

"Our obituaries have been written, but we won this election," said Bart De Wever, the leader of the New Flemish Alliance, who is tipped to become Belgiumʼs next prime minister.

Often, the formation of a government in Belgium is complicated by the need to find a compromise at the national level, for example, after the elections in June 2010, this process dragged on for 541 days.