Zelenskyi: Active preparation of a bilateral security agreement with the USA is underway

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in his evening address, announced the beginning of active preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement with the United States.

"These days we are working in detail on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between our state and the United States. We are doing everything to make Americaʼs leadership felt," the president said, adding that new agreements with European partners, in particular with Germany, regarding additional support are being prepared in parallel.