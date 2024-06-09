Zelenskyi: Active preparation of a bilateral security agreement with the USA is underway

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in his evening address, announced the beginning of active preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement with the United States.
"These days we are working in detail on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement between our state and the United States. We are doing everything to make Americaʼs leadership felt," the president said, adding that new agreements with European partners, in particular with Germany, regarding additional support are being prepared in parallel.
- Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper wrote that in Italy at the G7 summit, which will be held on June 15 and 16, Zelenskyi and Biden should sign a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States. Zelenskyiʼs spokesman said that the president would attend the summit. Key topics include increasing defense support for Ukraine, air defense, development of the fighter coalition, and steps necessary to accelerate the transfer of F-16s to the Armed Forces. Ukraine expects "key decisions" from its allies.
- Deputy Head of the Office of the President for Legal Affairs Iryna Mudra told "Babel" that the leaders of the G7 countries should come out with a common position on Russian assets at the summit. There they will discuss the issue of a loan to Ukraine, which can be repaid with surplus profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
- French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Joe Biden on June 8 supported the use of profits from Russiaʼs frozen assets for the benefit of Ukraine. They hope that the G7 countries will support the proposal to create a $50 billion special fund.