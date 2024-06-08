“Khortytsia”: Defense forces control most of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control most of Vovchansk, which is in the north of Kharkiv Oblast. The rest of the city is under fire control of the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.

"Most of the city is under the control of the Defense Forces, they keep the enemy under fire control, inflict maximum losses on him. We are trying to move forward to liberate all our territories," Voloshyn said.

Map of battles near Vovchansk as of 11:48 p.m. June 7, according to DeepState project analysts. deepstatemap.live

The day before, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Russians are concentrating their offensive on the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, Kupyansk and Kharkiv directions.

The situation in the Kupyansk region is difficult — there the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of the troops from two directions. Active Russian assaults are going on in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasovoy Yar. In the Kharkiv Region, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts and is trying to advance in the direction of Hlyboke — Lypka, but is not succeeding.

Syrsky noted that the situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian troops have a chance to change it to their advantage.